Double encounter in Berhampur: Two absconding accused injured in firing

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Berhampur: Berhampur police continues its efforts to check crimes and nab criminal as it carried out another double encounter marking the fifth such incident within just 10 days in the city.

The injured accused criminals have been identified as Ranjan Mallik of Nuagaon under Bargarh police station and Saroj Panda alias Vicky of Sikiri village under Hinjili police station. Both were wanted in the kidnapping and murder case of real estate businessman Sudhir Patra.

According to reports, the incident occurred near Ratnapur on the outskirts of Berhampur while a special police team was bringing the accused on transit remand from Bhilwara in Rajasthan. During the journey, the accused allegedly asked to get down to relieve themselves.

At that moment, they reportedly snatched a pistol from a police personnel and fired two rounds in their attempt to escape. Police fired two rounds in response. As a result, Ranjan sustained a bullet injury on his right leg, while Saroj was hit on his left leg in the encounter.

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The duo has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment.

The accused are involved in the abduction of Sudhir Patra from Satyanarayanpur village under Gopalpur police limits on the evening of 15 April. His body was later recovered from the Buguda forest on April 22.

Earlier too three other criminals identified as Mukesh Sahu, Dipuna Nayak, and Jagannath Sahu, accused of the same case, had also been injured in separate encounters.