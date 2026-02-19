Double-decker food bus themed stall steals the show at Toshali Mela in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The capital city is witnessing a vibrant festive atmosphere as the Toshali Mela draws massive crowds in the evening hours. As dusk sets in, residents of Bhubaneswar are thronging the fairgrounds, turning the venue into a bustling hub of lights, culture, and celebration. The city streets shimmer with decorative illumination, adding to the grandeur of the annual event.

This year, the major crowd-puller at the fair is a uniquely designed double-decker bus converted into a food stall. From the outside, it appears to be a regular bus, but stepping inside reveals a modern culinary destination.

The lower deck features a live kitchen serving freshly prepared hot delicacies to visitors. Meanwhile, the upper deck has been transformed into a comfortable restaurant-style seating area, offering fairgoers a delightful dining experience. Visitors are enjoying not only the delicious food but also panoramic views of the brightly lit fair from inside the bus.

Alongside the food attraction, handloom and handicraft stalls are witnessing heavy footfall, with shoppers exploring a wide range of traditional and contemporary items. The seamless blend of lights, cuisine, and cultural vibrancy has given Toshali Mela a renewed charm and a distinct identity this year.

