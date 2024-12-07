Doordarshan to launch Santali news bulletin soon: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mayurbhanj: Doordarshan to launch Santali news bulletin soon. This was announced by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Aswini Vaishnaw while addressing the gathering in a general meeting in Bangiriposhi in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

As per reports, the Union Minister said that soon Doordarshan will telecast news bulletin in Santali language. At the meeting in Bangiriposi Union Information and Broadcast Minister Aswini Vaishnaw also said that Santali news will be broadcast by next week.

The President was interested in news in Santali language. It is to be noted that Kalinga TV is the first and only Odia news channel in Odisha which has been broadcasting news in Santali language.

Watch the video here: