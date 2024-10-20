Don’t hoard essential commodities for black marketing, or else will face stringent action: Odisha Food Supplies Minister

Bhubaneswar: As Odisha is gearing up to face the upcoming possible cyclone, State Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra today asked businessmen not to hoard essential commodities for black marketing and warned them of stringent action.

While speaking to newsmen in Cuttack over possible hoardings of essential commodities and black marketing by the businessmen, the Minister said, “I have already clarified that our government will never tolerate black marketing. All our administrations are aware of the situation and there will not be any problem.”

“I think the possible cyclone will not have impact in Odisha, but the State government is well-prepared,” he added,” he added.

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a cyclonic storm is likely to be formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal by October 23 and gradually move northwestwards and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning triggering rainfall in the State and the wind speed is expected to reach a speed of 100-120 kmph.