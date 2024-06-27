Domestic violence case: Court schedules next hearing for July 19 as Varsha Priyadarshini fails to appear

Cuttack: Actor-turned politician Anubhav Mohanty and two of his associates – Sujit Dallei and Khagendra Prasad Sahu- reportedly appeared before the Cuttack Special Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court for hearing of the domestic violence case filed against them by Anubhav’s now divorced wife Varsha Priyadarshini.

The trio reportedly reached the court at 11 AM as per the schedule and waited till 4 PM. However, as Varsha did not turn up, recording the statement of the witness could not take place and the court scheduled the next hearing of the case for July 19.

It is to be noted here that the court had on Jun 20 framed charges against Anubhav, Sujit and Khagendra under sections 506, 498A, 341 and 34 IPC.

Varsha had filed a complaint against the trio at the Purighat police station in 2020 after a marital discord took place between the two Ollywood celebrities.

Based on the Varsha’s complaint, Purighat police had registered a case against them under Sections of 498A, 341, 506, and 34 of the IPC. The police after investigation also had framed chargesheet against the trio in 2023.

The JMFC Court had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Mohanty on May 13 this year for failing to appear before it for framing of charges and directed the Purighat police to execute the NBW by May 23. However, the Orissa High Court put a stay on the NBW on May 16.