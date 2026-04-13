Domestic electricity supply will not be disconnected during summer even if bills are pending: Odisha Deputy CM Singh Deo

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, who is also the Energy Minister, informed that no domestic electricity connection will be disconnected during this summer season even if bills are pending.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said that no DISCOM can disconnect the electricity of domestic consumers due to non-payment of bills. Only temporary power cuts can be made for essential repairs or maintenance. It has been made mandatory to give advance notice to the consumers about all these predetermined power cuts through SMS alerts and Public Address System.

Advertisement

He also requested the Power Department and Distribution Companies to inform their employees about this directive. He has also directed to establish a robust monitoring system to ensure strict compliance of this announcement, so that domestic consumers can get relief during the scorching heat.

The Deputy Chief Minister has directed the Additional Chief Secretary, Power Department, to implement all these directives and submit an action report after reviewing them.

Also Read: Odisha Governor Nods For Implementation Of Reservation In Teacher Cadre Act 2026