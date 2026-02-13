Dolphin numbers fall by 11 in Odisha’s Bhitarkanika

Advertisement

Rajanagar: Dolphin numbers fall by 11 in Bhitarkanika of Odisha this year as compared to last year. The number of dolphins has decreased in the world-famous Bhitarkanika National Park and Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary.

The number of dolphins has decreased by 11 this year compared to last year. Last year, 504 dolphins of five species were seen in Bhitarkanika National Park and Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, while this year 493 dolphins have been counted.

9 teams of the forest department counted dolphins for 3 days from Dhamra mouth to Devi mouth, in the sea and in the rivers and creeks of Bhitarkanika.

Advertisement

Earlier, dolphins were counted only in Chilika Lake. In 2015, dolphins are being counted in Bhitarkanika with the approval of the Forest and Environment Department. While one species of dolphin called Irrawaddy is seen in Chilika, five species of dolphins are seen in Bhitarkanika: Irrawaddy, Bottlenose, Humpback, Finless and Gangetic.

This year, humpback dolphins have been seen in large numbers near Babubali and Habalikhati. Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary has become a haven for dolphins, not just Olive Ridley turtles.