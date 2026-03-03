Dola Purnima: Stampede-like situation at Jagannath temple in Puri

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A stampede-like situation has erupted at Jagannath Temple in Puri on the occasion of Dola Purnima as crowd of devotees had gathered to witness the occasion.

As per reports, the incident took place when the the trinities had come out to play Holi with the devotees. Following which some of them fell on the ground. The situation went out of hand and it became difficult to manage the crowd.

The sevayats and security forces also fell on the ground while they were trying to rescue the devotees. It created panic among the pilgrims who were present at the temple premises.



Till the last reports were filed, no devotees sustained injuries.

More details awaited.