Doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar save woman’s life through pioneering ECMO therapy

Bhubaneswar: In a remarkable demonstration of medical innovation and dedication, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has successfully saved the life of a critically ill woman using advanced ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) therapy. This case marks a significant achievement for the institution, showcasing its commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology with compassionate care.

The patient, a 53-year-old woman, was admitted to AIIMS with severe pneumonia and breathing difficulties. Her condition rapidly deteriorated, leading to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and a severe drop in oxygen levels. Despite maximum ventilatory support and other interventions, her condition continued to worsen, leaving ECMO as the only viable option to save her life.

Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, praised the medical team’s extraordinary efforts, stating, “This achievement underscores our commitment to blending advanced technology with medical science to provide unparalleled care. ECMO therapy has proven to be a lifesaving intervention, highlighting the importance of its awareness and availability among healthcare professionals and families.”

Dr. Srikant Behera, ICU Consultant and ECMO Specialist, who led the life-saving procedure, explained, “The patient was on the brink of succumbing due to inadequate oxygenation and progressive organ failure. ECMO provided the crucial support needed for her survival. This advanced machine essentially acted as artificial lungs and a heart, maintaining vital oxygen levels and allowing her lungs the necessary time to heal.”

After eight critical days on ECMO therapy, the patient’s condition began to improve significantly. Her lungs started to regain their function, and she was eventually weaned off the ECMO support. The recovery process continued with ongoing supportive therapy and antibiotics to combat multiple infections.

Paediatric ECMO Specialist Dr. Krishna Mohan Gulla and CTVS HOD Dr. Satyapriya Mohanty also played pivotal roles in this successful intervention.

The case reinforces the necessity of ECMO as a critical tool in saving lives when conventional methods fail. ECMO is an extracorporeal technique that offers prolonged cardiac and respiratory support by performing the functions of a heart and lungs outside the body, allowing for vital recovery time.