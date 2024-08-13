Doctor’s alleged sexual assault to women patients at SCB Hospital: Odisha govt forms team to probe case

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the alleged sexual assault to two women patients by a doctor at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, the Odisha government has formed a special team to probe the case.

As per the notification issued by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government, a committee consisting the following members is hereby constituted to enquire into the allegations regarding alleged misconduct by DM Cardiology resident doctor of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

(Dr.) Santosh Kumar Mishra, DMET, Odisha (Dr.) Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra, Superintendent, SCB MCH, Cuttack and I/c Dean & Principal, SCB MC, Cuttack (Dr.) Roma Rattan, Joint DMET, O/o DMET, Odisha

The Committee shall undertake a detailed enquiry into the allegations and recommended appropriate action of the Government.

Two women, who are said to be the mother and aunty of a doctor of the same hospital, had reportedly gone to the hospital for the echocardiogram (echo) test. However, a cardiology resident doctor allegedly assaulted them sexually. A case in this regard has been filed at the Manglabag Police station.

On the other hand, the accused doctor reportedly sustained serious injuries after the women’s relative thrashed him and is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of the same hospital.