Doctor beaten to death by elder brother in Kendrapara

Advertisement

Kendrapara: In a shocking incident, a Homeopathy doctor was allegedly beaten to death after a family dispute over house renovation escalated into a violent clash in Baradanga village under Mahakalapada police limits in Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

The deceased has been identified as Golaka Chandra Nauri, who is a Homeopathy doctor by profession and has clinics in Paradeep and Marsaghai.

According to reports, an argument broke out between Golak and his elder brother Abhay over the renovation work of their home. As the argument escalated into a physical assault, and the situation got out of hand after Abhay’s family members joined in the fight.

Advertisement

Golak’s family members alleged that Abhya got enraged and punched his younger brother during the fight. Abhya and his family reportedly continued to assault Golak even after he fainted from the beating.

Golak was rushed to the Mahakalapara community health centre in a critical condition. Later, he was transferred to the Kendrapara main hospital as his condition deteriorated. However. the attending doctor declared him brought dead at the hospital.

On being informed, the police reached the spot, and investigated the case. Police has arrested four people including Abhya.

Also Read: Youth critical in sword attack in Bhubaneswar