Doctor apprehended by Odisha Vigilance in Keonjhar, caught red-handed while taking bribe

Keonjhar: A short while ago, Dr. Ranjeeb Kumar Rout (Doctor), Superintendent of Sainkul CHC of Keonjhar has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance on Friday. He was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 20,800/- (Twenty Thousand and Eight Hundred) from a Complainant working under Sainkul CHC in Keonjhar district for appointment of his sister as Yoga Instructor under the same CHC as well as drawl of pending salary bill of the complainant.

The accused doctor was not drawing pending salary of complainant without any reason, in spite of several requests made by complainant. On the other hand, accused Dr. Rout was demanding bribe Rs. 20,800/- from complainant to draw his salary and for appointment of his sister as temporary Yoga Instructor under the said CHC.

Finding no other option, the complainant reported the matter and harassment by the doctor over toll-free No 1064 of Odisha Vigilance, and the same was registered. Accordingly, Vigilance officials planned and trapped today the accused Dr. Rout, while accepting the demanded bribe money from complainant.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of accused Dr. Rout and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Dr. Rout from DA angle. In this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS Case No.07 dtd.18.07.2024 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Dr. Rout. Detailed report awaited in this matter.

