Do this if did not get Subhadra money, first installment of third phase to be sent soon

Bhubaneswar: The first installment of third phase Subhadra Yojana money to be sent to the beneficiaries soon, informed Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today.

While speaking to the media persons in Bhubaneswar, the Deputy CM said that 1.5 crore women have registered themselves for the Subhadra Yojana till date. Among them, 60 lakh beneficiaries have received their first phase installment in the first two phases.

However, the eligible beneficiaries who have not received the money in the first two phase, should not be worried as the money will be sent to them in phase manner and the first installment of third phase Subhadra Yojana money will be sent soon, she added.

The Deputy CM further advised the beneficiaries not to apply again if did not get the money roday. Instead of applying again, the beneficiaries should make correction of their application on the official website if there is any issue as the State government will not reject any application of the eligible beneficiaries, she assured.

In case you are unable to fix the problem of your application, you can contact on Subhadra Helpline no – 14678 – and seek help to solve your issues.