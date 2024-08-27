‘Do not panic about bird flu’, says Public Health Director Odisha

Bhubaneswar: ‘Do not panic about bird flu’, said the Odisha Public Health Director Nilakantha Mishra while interacting with media earlier today. He further said that, if the infected chicken is killed and buried, then the farm owner will receive adequate compensation.

According to reports, the bird flu virus has been reported in two places in Pipili and the chicken culling exercise is underway. Apart from these two places, it has not been identified anywhere else, the Public Health Director of Odisha further clarified.

The State Rapid Response Team and District Rapid Response Team are working in tandem. Pamphlets are being distributed by the teams for door-to-door awareness.

Those individuals who have been exposed to infected chickens are identified and given prophylactic drugs. The Director further clarified that, “Do not eat chicken from infected areas”.

The owners of the farm and the staff working here have been told not to sell infected birds. They have been told to kill and bury them at the earliest.

For this they shall be given a compensation amount. If the infected chickens are culled outside, there is a risk of infection spreading further, Director said as he signed off.