DJ van collides with truck in Sambalpur, one dead, 10 injured

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Sambalpur: A DJ vehicle collided with a truck, resulting in one death and injuries to over ten people. The tragic incident occured on National Highway 53 at Jamankira in Sambalpur district.

The deceased has been identified as Abhi Samani from Ichhapur, Sonepur.

According to reports, the accident took place while the DJ vehicle, named ‘Maa Metakani Music’, was travelling from Shuakathi in Keonjhar to Ichhapur in Sonepur. The DJ vehicle rammed into the rear of an iron-laden truck that was parked at the Jamankira bypass, resulting in the death of one person and more than ten others were injured.

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The injured were initially admitted to Jamankira Hospital and subsequently shifted to hospitals in Kuchinda and Burla.

Meanwhile, the police arrived at the spot, seized both vehicles, and have initiated an investigation.