DJ Ban during Ganesha Immersion Sparks Protest In Baleshwar

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Baleshwar : Tension prevailed in Alda village under Khaira police station in Baleshwar district after police stopped the use of a DJ system during a Ganesh idol immersion procession.

The immersion procession was being carried out by the Satyasai Youth Club when police intervened and stopped the DJ music. The move reportedly led to resentment among the participants, following which local residents staged a protest.

As part of the agitation, protesters allegedly set tyres on fire and blocked the Soro–Kupari road, disrupting traffic for some time. The situation was brought under control after police reached the spot and held discussions with the protesters. The agitation was subsequently withdrawn.

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The incident comes a day after a fatal attack during a Ganesh immersion procession in Bhadrak district.

A man was killed and his son sustained critical injuries in a violent attack during a Ganesh idol immersion procession at Jena Sahi under the Randia panchayat area of Bhadrak Rural police station yesterday.