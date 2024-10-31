Diwali celebration in Bhubaneswar: Over 15 people including couple injured in different firecrackers-related incidents

Bhubaneswar: Over 15 people including a couple sustained burn injuries following firecrackers-related mishaps at different areas of Bhubaneswar while celebrating Diwali this evening.

According to reports, over 15 people including young boys and girls and kids have been admitted at the Capital Hospital till now after receiving burn injuries while bursting firecrackers. Currently, they are undergoing treatment at the burn unit of the government-run hospital.

It is to be noted here that the authorities of the Capital Hospital have made elaborate arrangements for treatment of people injured while celebrating Diwali. Suspecting that more number of people would be getting admitted, they have increased the number of beds and each and every patient is given treatment at the utmost importance.

