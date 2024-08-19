Divyang man chased and hacked to death by miscreants in Puri City

Puri: A divyang man was chased and hacked to death by a group of miscreants in the busy Hadagodia Chhak area under the Town police station limits of Puri City this evening.

A total of nine miscreants came on three bikes and hacked Harihar Sahu, the divyang man, after chasing him while he was walking through Hadagodia Chhak.

Soon after attacking Harihar, the miscreants fled the spot before anyone could identify them while the victim fell on the road and was profusely bleeding.

Police reached at spot of the crime after getting information about it and admitted Harihar at the district headquarters hospital for treatment. Later, he was referred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated further.

However, Harihar breathed his last before reaching the Cuttack Hospital.

While the exact reason behind the crime is yet to be known, it is suspected to be a fall out of previous enmity. However, the heinous attacked has shocked the locals.

Meanwhile, police have started an investigation into the crime and launched a search operation to trace and nab the miscreants.