Divine wonder! Idol of Bal Gopal drinking milk from woman’s hand, watch

Cuttack: A divine wonder has taken place in Odisha’s Cuttack City as an idol of Bal Gopal (Anthua Gopala/ Lord Krishna) is drinking milk from a woman’s hand. The miracle was reported from the CDA Sector-7 area of the Silver City.

One Aradhana Mohanty used to feed milk to the statue of Lord Krishna with a brass spoon every day in the evening. However, Aradhana could not believe what she saw on Friday evening. She was completely surprised and speechless when she found the idol of Lord Krishna consuming the milk from her hand.

As a proof of the miracle, Aradhana, with all devotion for the Lord, asked her family members to record the incident in a phone and fed the milk once again and the statue of Lord Krishna drank the milk again. Since then, the same miracle continued.

After the news of the divine wonder of Anthua Gopala got spread among the people, a huge crowd is gathering in Aradhana’s house to witness the miracle.

Now, an atmosphere of devotion for the Bal Gopal is being witnessed at Aradhana’s house with many of his devotees are offering prayers and seeking his intersessions.

Watch the video of idol of Bal Gopal drinking milk from woman’s hand: