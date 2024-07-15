Divine trio atop their respective raths, Bahuda yatra to commence shortly

Puri: The Holy Trinity of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will be returning to Jagannath Temple today. They had gone to visit to their Aunt to her house, which is Gundicha temple.

After a peaceful pahandi, all the three siblings have reached their respective chariots. The three chariots that is Nandighosha, Drapadalana and Taladhwaja are all ready to roll in a while. The return journey of the Lords to their abode Srimandir is called Bahuda Yatra.

The three chariots of the Holy Trinity is on standby near by the Nakachana Door of the Gundicha Temple. The various rituals for the Bahuda Yatra had been started from last evening. The Charamla had also been obtained.

It is worth mentioning that in order to avoid any law an order breech various steps have been taken by the police and the administration. Odisha ADG (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar said, “With the blessings of god, all our arrangements are in place. The police force, police personnel, officers, everybody has taken their position. Mangalarti is going on”

He further added, “All the arrangements like CCTV, force deployment, traffic clearance, crowd control, and quadrant control, are in place, we have checked it. We have done rehearsals also. So today we are not anticipating any problem…180 platoon forces have been deployed there.”

“Armed police forces have been deployed here. Besides three companies of RAF, two companies of CRPF have been deployed..,” he further concluded.

