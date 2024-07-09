Divine trinity to adorn Adapa mandap today in Puri, rituals underway

Puri: The three chariots of Lords Jagannath Balabhadra and Subhadra have reached Sharadhabali. Today the divine trinity shall adorn the Adapa mandap in Puri. The rituals are underway.

Today is the third day of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings. The devotees can catch a glimpse of the Lord as they are still in their respective Raths now. The Lord Jagannath will be carried into the temple of his aunt in Goti Pahandi to reach Adapa Mandap.

All security measures have been taken up by the police administration for the day. Devotees will be blessed with Adapa Darshan and Adapa Abhada. For the first time in the history of the Rath Yatra, this year the chariot festival had the largest gathering of devotees.

The three chariots are kept cordoned off after being placed in front of the Gundicha temple. After 1971, there was a big challenge for the police administration as the rituals of Netrautsav, Nabajauban darshan and gundicha yatra are all being celebrated on the same day.