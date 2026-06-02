District Treasury officer lands in trouble for alleged verbal abuse and physical assault

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Jajpur: Serious allegations were made against Jajpur District Treasury officer Diptiman Patra after a senior staff member has accused him of verbal abuse and physical assault inside office premises.

According to a written complaint submitted to the Jajpur Collector and local police, Diptiman had allegedly not been attending office regularly for the past few months. It is claimed that when he reported to work after nearly a month, he asked office staff to update his biometric attendance records.

The situation reportedly took a tense turn when senior Assistant Brahmananda Nath Sharma refused to comply as such an action would violate the office rules.

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The District Treasury officer became angry following the refusal and began to verbally abuse Sharma.

Matters escalated further when the officer allegedly physically assaulted the senior assistant inside the office.

Following the incident, a formal complaint was lodged seeking action against the District Treasury officer. The matter is now in the hands of the district administration and police.

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