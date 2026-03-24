District and Subordinate Courts in Odisha to have morning sittings from April 6

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Cuttack: The District and Subordinate Courts in Odisha will have morning sittings from April 6, informed Luna Mohanty, Registrar (Administration) of High Court of Orissa.

In a letter to all the District & Sessions Judge, the Registrar said that the morning sitting of District & Subordinate Courts at all places in the State shall commence from April 6 (Monday) from 7 AM to 1 PM with a recess of half an hour from 10 AΜ to 10.30 AM.

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The court sitting shall be from 7.30 AM to 12.30 ΡΜ except at Berhampur, Chhatrapur, Bhubaneswar, Koraput (Sadar) and Puri (Sadar) till last working day of the Summer Vacation.