Distribution of new ration card in Odisha to begin next month: Minister Krushna Chandra Patra

Bhubaneswar: Distribution of new ration card to the eligible beneficiaries in Odisha will begin from next month, informed Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra today.

According to Patra, over ten lakh people have applied for the new ration cards in the State and the government will start issuing new ration cards after completing scrutiny.

The e-KYC verification of applicants is being done to determine eligible beneficiaries, the Minister said adding that the government has outlined 12 inclusion criteria for eligible families and 10 exclusion criteria for the ineligible families.