Bhadrak: Disruption in rituals alleged at Akhandalamani Temple in Aradi, watch

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Bhadrak: Disruption in rituals has been alleged at the Akhandalamani temple in Aradi in Bhadrak district of Odisha. It has been alleged that, due to the disruption, the Sesha Dhupa along with the Batula niti was performed at about 1:10 am late last night, while it should have been performed at 10:30 pm.

Reportedly, this delay in rituals has been observed for the past three days, and the deity (Thakur) was kept on fast for hours. However, the temple administration has remained silent on the issue.

There are allegations that the servitors have been negligent in performing the rituals on time. The Batula worshippers said that such disruptions were occurring because some servitors were late in offering the bel leaves to the deity at night.

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On the other hand, it was also claimed that the Sesha Dhupa of the deity was delayed because the palia sevak did not perform his duty properly. Meanwhile, temple staff said that there was disruption in ritual execution due to the late arrival of the Batula servitors.

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