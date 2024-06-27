Dispute Over Land Turns Fatal in the Kendrapara, 1 killed and 4 injured

Aul: Dispute over land has turned out to be fatal in the Kendrapara district of Odisha due to which one person has been killed and four injured, said reports on Thursday.

Reports say that, a clash broke out between two families due to land dispute. Amid the conflict, four people from both the sides were seriously injured and a woman died. The incident took place in the Sangrampur village that comes under Rajakanika Police Station of Kendrapada District. The deceased has been identified as the 45-year-old Susila Nayak.

As informed, an argument broke out between the two families on Wednesday in the afternoon which later turned ugly. The reason was centred around the digging of a hole for the construction of toilet. The injured were first rushed to Rajkanika Community health centre from where they were transferred to Kendrapada Medical as their condition worsened.

The deceased Susila, who was in a critical condition was declared as dead there. Report has been filed from both the sides regarding the matter at Rajkanika Police Station. Investigation is underway.