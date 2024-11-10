Shocking! Dispute over Rs 50 among family members in Angul

Angul: In a shocking act, a family of three was allegedly attacked by their relatives with an axe for only Rs 50 in Kusikila village under Jarapada police station limits in Angul district this morning.

The injured have been identified as Labang Sahu, her husband and her son Liku Sahu. According to the information, Liku informed his mother that Rs 50 was missing from his pocket. Labanga queried her brother-in-law, the accused, Bhubani Sahu and his son Chintu about the money.

Bhubani got infuriated by the questioned and said he wasn’t a pickpocket. Following the verbal spat, the father-son duo attacked the family of three including Labang Sahu, her husband and her son. The injured rushed to SCB medical college and hospital, Cuttack.

The father-son duo used an axe and brutally attacked the three of them and fled the scene. Police is investigation the matter and have issued a manhunt to nab the accused duo.