Dismembered body of youth found on Puri sea beach, probe underway

Puri: In a shocking incident the dismembered body of youth was found on Puri sea beach said reports on Wednesday. It was seen that there were deep injury marks on the body of the youth.

According to reports, the body of the youth was spotted by the locals on the beach near the Baliapanada area beach under the Baliapanda police station jurisdiction.

The identity of the youth is however yet to be ascertained. The police has reached the spot and is carrying out an investigation in this regard. It was found from preliminary investigation that it is allegedly a murder as there is a deep cut wound on the head.

It is worth mentioning here that the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. The police has recovered the body and sent it for post mortem. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.