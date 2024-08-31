Discussion on ‘Chhatua’ in Odisha Assembly: Supervisors to check standard: Minister

Bhubaneswar: During the Assembly question hour today, several MLAs raised questions regarding corruption in standard, quality and supply of Chhatua.

The Speaker has issued directives to take action for corruption related to Chhatua. The Speaker directed the Women and Child Development Minister Pravati Parida to take action against the agencis providing low-quality chhatua.

Speaker Surama Padhi took this issue seriously after several MLAs in the House questioned about what are the steps that the Government has taken to ascertain the quality of this food.

Along with this, the Speaker also issued directive to provide the details of the disciplinary action taken against the agencies involved in Chhatua corruption in the last 5 years.

Minister Pravati Parida said that the supervisors will check the quality of chhatua during its preparation process.

While the MLAs expressed concern about the quality of Chhatua, the Deputy Chief Minister replied in the House that the sample of Chhatua will be tested.