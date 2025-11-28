Discoms follow regulator approved tariff order, overcharging claim incorrect: Odisha Discoms

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Nov 27, 2025: A section of media has reported that Odisha Discoms have overcharged consumers by Rs 0.36 per unit, which is factually incorrect, misunderstood, and misleading.

We would like to clarify that Discoms charge electricity tariff strictly as approved and notified by Hon’ble Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC).

The Rs 0.36 figure cited in the news reports is not an overcharge. It is merely the difference between the average billing rate approved by the regulator and the actual average billing achieved by Discoms. The actual cost of supply incurred vary from the estimates made by the regulator at the time of tariff determination for FY 2024–25.

Advertisement

Discoms have already submitted applications for the true-up of FY 2023–24 and FY 2024–25, along with the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) for FY 2026–27. The OERC, following its due regulatory process, will examine actual audited costs and revenues and adjust any difference in the tariff order for FY 2026–27. This ensures that any under- or over-recovery is transparently set off for the benefit of consumers.

The approved Tariff Order for every year is publicly available, including on the OERC website.

Odisha Discoms remain committed to transparency, regulatory compliance, and accurate billing.

Also read: KIIT-DU collaborates with Apollo Tyres Ltd and Tata Power Odisha DISCOMs