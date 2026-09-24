Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari reviews situations as deep depression crosses coastal areas

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Bhubaneswar: As many as 273 villages of Odisha have been affected due to the heavy rainfall triggered by the deep depression that crossed the coastal areas, informed Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari today.

The Deep Depression that formed over north coastal Andhra Pradesh crossed the coast near an area southwest of Kalingapatnam between 11 PM on September 23 and 1 AM on September 24. During this period, the maximum sustained wind speed ranged from 55 to 65 kmph, with wind gusts reaching up to 75 kmph. Subsequently, it moved in a west-northwesterly direction. As of 5.30 AM today, it was situated over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, approximately 170 km from Gopalpur, Odisha.

After reviewing the situation, Pujar held a press conference and informed the media persons that the deep depression formed over north coastal Andhra Pradesh has moved north-westwards at a speed of 7 kmph over the last six hours. As of 8.30 AM today, September 24, 2024, it was centered over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha, at latitude 18.5° North and longitude 83.5° East.

It was located approximately 70 km west-northwest of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 80 km south-southeast of Rayagada (Odisha), and 90 km from Koraput (Odisha). It was located 170 km east-southeast of Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh).

This deep depression is likely to move in a north-northwesterly direction and gradually weaken into a depression by the evening of September 24. It is expected to continue moving north-northwestwards and weaken further over the subsequent 24 hours.

Over the next 12 hours, it is likely to move initially in a north-westerly direction while maintaining its intensity. Subsequently, it is expected to move north-northwestwards and gradually weaken.

As the deep depression has crossed the coast and is now moving inland, the state government is continuously monitoring the situation. The situation is being continuously monitored, particularly in the districts of southern and western Odisha.

District administrations and field-level response teams remain on alert. The situation on the ground is being assessed regularly. Preparatory measures, night patrolling, traffic management, water level monitoring, and restoration arrangements are underway in vulnerable areas. A close watch is being maintained on the overall situation in the affected districts.

According to reports received from the districts, there have been no reports of major damage so far.

Koraput:

While the district has experienced light to moderate rainfall, the overall situation remains normal. Although rainfall exceeding 100 mm was recorded in Semiliguda Block, there has been no major damage or loss of life.

Malkangiri:

Due to water overflowing at certain points on the National Highway, traffic is being diverted via alternative routes at three bridges near Kangurukunda, MV-90, and Kanyashram. Coordination with the Chhattisgarh Police has been established for this purpose.

Kalahandi:

Isolated incidents of uprooted trees have been promptly cleared. The overall situation in the district remains normal.

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Nabarangpur:

Traffic is being diverted via alternative routes after water overflowed a bridge in Tentulikhunti Block. Two houses were damaged due to uprooted trees, and the affected individuals have been safely relocated.

Gajapati:

Moderate rainfall was recorded in the district between 5.30 PM yesterday and 6 AM today, with an average precipitation of approximately 70 mm. Due to the rising water level of the Vamsadhara River, the district administration is conducting continuous patrolling along the riverbanks; an ODRAF team has been deployed for this purpose.

Ganjam:

The district administration is closely monitoring the water levels of the Vamsadhara and Rushikulya rivers. As part of water management measures, night patrolling and the operation of barrage gates are being carried out. Rayagada:

Night patrolling has been conducted in areas near the Vamsadhara River. So far, no reports of major damage have been received from the district.

It is worth noting that this weather system has caused significant rainfall across various parts of the state. On September 24, rainfall exceeding 100 mm was recorded in several blocks. Specifically, 193.9 mm was recorded at Similiguda (Koraput), 168.8 mm at Chitrakonda (Malkangiri), 142.0 mm at Tangi (Khordha), 134.0 mm at Badamba (Cuttack), 125.4 mm at G. Udayagiri (Kandhamal), 121.4 mm at Paralakhemundi (Gajapati), and 120.0 mm at Gosani (Gajapati). Although the deep depression has crossed the coast, weather warnings remain in effect for several districts.

A ‘Red Warning’ has been issued for Nabarangpur district for today, while ‘Orange Warnings’ have been issued for Koraput, Malkangiri, Baragada, Nuapada, Balangir, and Kalahandi districts.

The state administration is continuously monitoring the rainfall situation and potential local impacts in these districts.

District administrations and field-level agencies are undertaking precautionary measures based on local conditions. This includes night patrolling in sensitive areas, monitoring of rivers and water levels, diverting traffic to alternative routes as needed, immediate clearing of uprooted trees, relocating affected people to safe locations, and continuous restoration efforts.

While the situation in the districts is being constantly assessed, immediate field-level responses are being undertaken as required.

Measures are being taken. Emphasis is being placed on ensuring public safety, maintaining essential communication and transport services, and promptly addressing any situation arising at the local level.

As the deep depression is currently moving towards the landmass and is likely to weaken gradually, the State Government is fully prepared to tackle any potential local impact. District administrations and response teams remain alert, while a close watch is being kept on river water levels, rainfall, and vulnerable areas.

According to current assessments, no major or widespread damage has occurred so far. The overall situation in the affected districts is currently largely under control, and necessary response and restoration measures are continuing uninterrupted at the field level. The State Government is working with full commitment to ensure the safety of the public.