Disabled sister, brother drown in Naluha river in Mayurbhanj

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Udala: In a tragic incident, a brother and his disabled sister drowned after being swept away by strong currents in a canal in Malaharpada village under Khunta police limits of Mayurbhanj district.

According to reports, Parameswar Nayak accidentally fell into a canal near his house. Seeing her brother struggling in the water, his disabled sister Nandini Nayak also jumped into the canal in an attempt to rescue him.

However, she was also swept away by the strong current of the river. The siblings were carried nearly one kilometre downstream and their bodies were later found at different locations in the Naluha River, near the Karkachia bridge.

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The local residents spotted the two bodies in the river early this morning and immediately informed the fire services. A team from the Khunta Fire Services reached the spot and fished both the bodies from the water.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over Mahlapada village, with locals mourning the tragic death of the siblings.