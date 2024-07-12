Dipali Das moves Orissa High Court, demands to declare Jharsuguda election 2024 null and void

Cuttack: Dipali Das, who was the candidate of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for the Jharsuguda assembly election 2024, has reportedly knocked the doors of the Orissa High Court pleading the court to declare the election null and void.

Das, the former MLA of the constituency, filed a petition at the High Court alleging that BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy, who won from the assembly election, had filed a false election affidavit.

As alleged by Das, Tripathy did not mention about his criminal records in the election affidavit. Therefore, she demanded to declare the Jharsuguda election 2024 null and void and conduct a fresh election. Tankadhar Tripathy has been made party in the case.

Earlier, the former Jharsuguda MLA had sought permission of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for recounting of votes.

It is to be noted here that Tripathy secured a narrow victory, defeating Das by a margin of 1,333 votes. He got 91,105 votes, while his BJD rival received 89,772 votes.