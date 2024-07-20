Dinesh Kumar Rout Sarpanch arrested by Odisha Vigilance in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: Sarpanch Dinesh Kumar Rout has been arrested by Odisha Vigilance in Kalahandi for carrying ill-gotten wealth. The Sarpanch was elected in Brundabahal GP under Golamunda Block of Kalahandi.

According to reports, he has been placed under arrest by Odisha Vigilance and will be forwarded today to Court. In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S case No 12 dated 19.07.2024 U/s 13(2) r/w13(1)(b) P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered.

On July 19 2024, he was intercepted by a team of Odisha Vigilance, while carrying Rs. 5. 4 Lakhs suspected ill-gotten cash. Following interception, house searches continuing. Further reports awaited in this regard.

On receipt of reliable information regarding collection of huge cash by Dinesh Kumar Rout, Sarpanch of Brundabahal Grama Panchayat under Golamunda Block in Kalahandi district as illegal gratification from different sources, a team of Odisha Vigilance kept a close watch over the movement and activities of Rout.

Accordingly, on July 19, the team of Odisha Vigilance intercepted him near Khaliakani, while he was proceeding to Brundabahal from Golamunda in his Bolero vehicle bearing Regd. No.OD-08-C-5335. During interception, a sum of Rs 5,40,000 was recovered from Rout, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

The entire cash was seized. It is suspected that the amount was bribe collection by Rout as PC from Contractors executing various developmental projects in the Panchayat area. Besides seized cash, his Bolero vehicle was also seized. Soon after the interception, simultaneous searches are being conducted at residential house and hardware shop of Rout at village Brundabahal from DA angle.

