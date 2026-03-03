Dilip Ray to file nomination as independent candidate for Rajya Sabha election in Odisha

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Senior politician and former Union Minister of Steel, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Dilip Ray today announced to file nomination as independent candidate for the Rajya Sabha election in Odisha.

While speaking exclusively to Kalinga TV, Ray said that he will file nomination on March 5 as independent candidate for the Rajya Sabha election.

Dilip said that he took the decision to contest and an independent candidate following a decision with BJP’s central leadership including Union Amit Shah, and Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The veteran leader, two-time RS MP, mentioned that he will personally meet all the MLAs irrespective of their parties and hold discussion with them and seek their supports.

Meanwhile, Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Manmohan Samal declared that the saffron party will extend its support to Ray for the fourth seat.

It is to be noted here that the Rajya Sabha election in Odisha will be held for four seats. While BJP has the number to win two seats, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has a sure-to win seat. BJP has fielded Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar, BJD has named Santrupt Mishra for its sure-to-win seat and Dr Datteswar Hota as the common candidate for the fourth seat.

On the other hand, Datteswar Hota yesterday met the Congress leaders and MLAs and sought their supports.

As per the notification for the Rajya Sabha elections, the last date for filing nomination papers is March 5, scrutiny of nominations will be done on March 6, and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is March 9. Voting will be held from 9 AM to 4 PM on March 16, and counting of votes will take place in the afternoon.