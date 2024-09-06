Digi Yatra App facility at Bhubaneswar Airport from today, no more worry for Boarding pass collection physically

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a good news for Air travellers of Odisha, Bhubaneswar Airport will have Digi Yatra App facility from today. Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu will inaugurate it.

Now this facility has been implemented in some major airports of the country. Digi Yatra app is a smart identification system. Through this, passengers no longer have to go through security checks or stand in long queues to collect boarding passes.

As of now more than 3 crore people have benefited from this app. More than 53 lakh people have downloaded this app. Bhubaneswar airport and 8 other locations will be inaugurated today.

Air travel made easy. The convenience of the Digi Yatra App will be available to Air passengers of Bhubaneswar from today. Digi Yatra utilizes facial recognition to verify passenger identities at various checkpoints, such as check-in, security, and boarding gates, without the need for physical documents. Boarding facility will be available through this app without any hassle.

Modus Operandi of Digi Yatra App

Passengers can download it from Playstore on Android or iOS. In order to register, the passenger has to submit his name, email, mobile number and identity card in sequence. After this the Digi Travel ID will be created. This ID number has to be submitted while booking the ticket for the flight. Passengers have to do Aadhaar verification online to validate their ID at the airport on their first journey. After the registration is successful, the passenger’s photo has to be uploaded. To enter the airport, enter by scanning your boarding pass at the e-entry point. The passenger’s travel details will be checked by scanning the bar code. Digi Yatra ID will be verified through face recognition.

What is Digi Yatra App

Di Digi Yatra is an industry-led digital initiative coordinated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in India. Digi Yatra utilizes facial recognition to verify passenger identities at various checkpoints, such as check-in, security, and boarding gates, without the need for physical documents. Specific queues and check-ins have been set up in fifteen airports for passengers who have registered through the Digi Yatra app. Another 13 airports are expected to be launched in April 2024. It aims to provide a paperless travel experience to air passengers.

