Diarrhoea Outbreak in Umerkote, Child Dead, Over 25 Ill, Watch

Advertisement

Umerkote: Diarrhoea panic has gripped the region again. The outbreak has been reported from Kendughat village in Nabarangpur district. One child has died and more than 25 people have been affected.

People in the village have been suffering from diarrhoea since last Thursday. The number of patients is gradually increasing. So far, more than 25 people in the village have been affected by diarrhoea, creating a sense of panic.

About 10 patients are undergoing treatment at the Pujariguda Community Health Centre (CHC). The health condition of other affected persons is also being monitored.

A medical team from the district administration and health department has reached Kendughat and is conducting an investigation. Along with health check-ups of villagers, blood samples of the affected are being collected.

Advertisement

The health department is investigating what is the real cause of the diarrhoea and what led to the spread of the disease in the village.

Watch the video here: