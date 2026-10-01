Diarrhoea Outbreak in Ganjam: Two Dead, Six Affected, Watch

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Ganjam: Panic has gripped Patashala Malik Sahi under Dharakote in Odisha’s Ganjam district following an outbreak of diarrhoea and vomiting that has reportedly claimed two lives and affected six people.

The affected persons have been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment.

The exact cause of the outbreak is yet to be ascertained. A team from the Health Department has reached the village and launched an investigation into the incident.

As a precautionary measure, bleaching powder is being applied at various places in the locality. Water and other samples have also been collected from the village and sent to a laboratory for testing.

According to local residents, the affected persons had travelled to Podamari to attend a feast. Around 15 days ago, a person from Marthapur village reportedly died two days after attending the Ekadashaha feast. Another person from Patashala Malik Sahi died on Wednesday.

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However, it is yet to be established whether the illnesses and deaths are linked to the feast or caused by contaminated food or water.

Health officials said the exact cause of the diarrhoea outbreak would be known after the laboratory test reports are received.

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