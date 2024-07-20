Diarrhea spreads its wings in different parts of Odisha, 2 dead and 15 affected in Bolangir

Bolangir: The state is under the influence of monsoon these days. Many districts are seen facing the horror of diseases like dengue and malaria at this time. Not only this, but several districts have reported cases of diarrhea. Bolangir district has come under the clutches of diarrhea.

One person died earlier owing to diarrhea in the Lakhapli village of Puintala block of Balangir district and another death was reported today. It has been reported that more than 15 people have already been infected by it.

A team of doctors has reached the village and has started the necessary treatment. The reason behind the infection is yet to be known but it is suspected that it could be due to drinking unsafe tap water.

Similarly, people of Tikrapada village of Belaguntha block of Ganjam district have also been infected by diarrhea. As per reports, as many as 25 people have been infected in the last week. The villagers have also reported the death of 2 people due to diarrhea.

As stated by the villagers, the reason behind the spread of diarrhea is the contaminated drinking water. However, the administration has turned a blind eye to this existing issue. The village pond is neither getting cleaned nor are the villagers being provided with safe drinking water as an alternative. Owing to this, such a dire situation has arisen complained the villagers.