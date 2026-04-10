Diarrhea spreading in Dharmasala, 1 killed, CDMO reviews situation

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Jajpur: Diarrhea is spreading in Baunsadola village of Dharmashala block in Jajpur district of Odisha. One patient has been killed and at least five other people have been admitted to the Dharmasala hospital after suffering from diarrhea.

The CDMO of the area has reviewed the situation in the area.

According to reports, one young man of the Baunsadola village died soon after he was discharged upon received treatment for diarrhea. This incident has spread panic among the villagers.

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Dr. Bijay Kumar Mishra, Chief medical officer of the district main hospital has reached the village to access the situation. He has advised the villagers to stay alert and not to panic. He advised the reasidents to drink plenty of warm water and food.

The Asa and Anganwadi workers are visiting every household in the village and distributing Halogen tablets along with medicine and purifying water sources.

A medical team has reached the village and has taken the water and feces sample for test.

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