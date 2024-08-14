Diarrhea in Aska of Odisha, 8 dead and several affected

Aska: There has been a diarrhea outbreak in Aska block of Ganjam district of Odisha, said reports in this regard on Wednesday. Diarrhea is taking lives. Several lives have been affected by diarrhea.

It has been alleged that 5 people died due to diarrhea in Kandhasundrapalli village of Aska block. As many as four infected persons are being treated in Aska and Berhampur medical centers.

Since the overhead tank in the village has been damaged since the last month and people have been using this tank to source drinking water. Local residents said that diarrhea is spreading due to the contaminated water. A medical team went to the village to distribute medicines to the people and collected drinking water samples.

There has been a diarrhea outbreak in Nabarangpur district of Odisha, said reports in this regard on Tuesday. Diarrhea has spread in Jaksenaguda village of Nandahandi block of Nabarangpur district.

According to reports, as many as three people have died in just four days. People are vomiting and complaining of severe abdominal pain and fainting. Nabarangpur District Public Health Officer Nab Kishore Behera said that the situation will become complicated if this continues.

Meanwhile after receiving the news of the death of three people, a medical team has reached the village and has started treatment. In addition, the team said that water samples have been collected from different places and has been sent for testing.

It is said that further treatment will be done after the water test report arrives.