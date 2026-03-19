Diamond found in Odisha’s Nuapada, informed Mines Minister

Advertisement

Kalahandi: Odisha Commerce & Transport, Steel & Mines Bibhuti Bhusan Jena has stated that a diamond containing stones has been identified in the Kalamidara area under the Nuapada block of Nuapada district. The Mines Minister shared this information in an answer to a question at the Odisha Assembly session.

The Minister informed that treasure-rich Odisha’s soil holds diamonds beneath it as diamond-bearing stones have been identified at Kalamidadar area in Nuapada.

He informed that the governement is currently performing detailed technical, economic, and other feasibility assessments to determine the viability of mining operations in the region.

Advertisement

The Minister further added that apart from diamonds, they have also identified traces of rubies (manik) from Hinjilibahal-Jilingibar area under Junagarh block, Kalahandi district.

In addition to this, indications of valuable gemstones have also been reported from Kalahandi district. Till now, no gemstone mines have been found in Odisha yet.

The other mineral sites have also been identified in the state. According to the Minister, copper-bearing stones, graphite, and nickel along with gold were identified in Adasa-Rampalli area under Riamal block of Deogarh district. Madanasahi-Kanjia area under Kuliana block of Mayurbhanj district also contains copper-bearing rocks and gold. Gold has been found in Gopur-Jaladihi area under Banspal block of Keonjhar district.

Also Read: First phase of census to begin in Odisha from April 16