Dhenkanal: Youth climbs tower, threatens to commit suicide, rescued after 15 hours, watch

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Dhenkanal: A youth climbed into a high tower and threatened to kill himself in Dhenkanal district of Odisha today. The incident took place near the town police station in Amalapara. However, he was rescued successfully after 15 hours.

The youth has been identified as Rudra Narayan Das of Sogar village.

As per reports, the youth climbed a telephone tower at about 6 am in the morning today and threatened to commit suicide. To rescue him, police, administration, fire brigade, ODRAF team reached the spot and initiated operation. However, for long he could not be rescued.

According to him He was earlier appointed as a Constable in 2018. Rudra lost his job due to ill health during training. After that he the CM and other people for a job but no one pay heed to him.

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However, by now he has been successfully rescued.

Watch the video here: