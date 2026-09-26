Dhenkanal: Two more accused arrested in Couple harassment near Kapilash

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Dhenkanal: Two more persons were arrested in connection with the alleged assault and harassment of a young woman and her male friend near Bhanragada under Gondia police limits in Dhenkanal district in Odisha.

The two arrested individuals are allegedly Sanjay Nayak of Bania village and his father Dijabara Nayak. Earlier, the police had arrested three people from Bania village in connection with the case. With the latest arrest, the total number have increased to five.

The case came to light after a video showing a young couple being stopped while travelling on the road then being assaulted and subjected to indecent behaviour surfaced on social media.

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Police have been conducting intensive investigation after video of the incident spread on the social media. The police have been conducting raids at different locations to trace the other persons allegedly involved in the incident.

Further investigation is underway.