Dhenkanal: Truck catches fire on NH 53, driver narrowly escapes

Advertisement

Dhenkanal: Driver of a truck had a miraculous escape from being hurt as the vehicle caught fire on National Highways (NH) 53 near the Kamakhyanagar police station of Dhenkanal district today.

According to reports, people walking near the Badasuala road spotted one of the tyres of 10-wheel truck catching fire creating an instant havoc among the commuters.

The fire immediately caught attention of the people walking nearby who alerted the driver and the fire department was immediately called to douse the inferno. Soon, the local firefighters reached the spots and within minutes doused the fire.

Advertisement

Due to the immediate action of the fire department, the driver’s life as well as others walking by the truck was saved.

It is reported that the truck was travelling from Jajpur district after loading off coal and moving towards Talcher.

Also Read: Driver Burnt Alive As Two Trucks Catch Fire In Sundargarh