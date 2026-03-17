Dhenkanal: Son drowns while taking bathe in pond after cremating father

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Dhenkanal: In a tragic incident, a youth drowned while bathing in a pond after cremating his father. The incident has taken place in Korian village of Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

The deceased is Sushant Sahu of Korian village.

Sushant’s father Bula Sahu died of old age recently. Accordingly, friends, relatives and three sons took him in a funeral procession and cremated his body at the crematorium in Korian. After cremating the body, they went to the pond near the Lord Shiva temple near the village to take bathe. When they were taking bathe somehow Sushant drowned in the water.

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Within no time the relatives rescued him and admitted him to the Dhenkanal District Headquarter hospital. However, ultimately he succumbed to the drowning ailments while undergoing treatment.

The incident has devastated the family, casting a pall of gloom over the village with the loss of both father and son.