Dhenkanal Sadar Circle RI Barun Jena trapped by Odisha vigilance

Dhenkanal: Barun Kumar Jena, the Revenue Inspector (RI) of Sadar Circle in Dhenkanal along with Balaram Sahu, a private person posing himself as Additional Peon of the RI office, has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for taking bribe today.

The Vigilance officials apprehended Barun and Balaram while taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a complainant for submission of favourable enquiry report in a mutation case for conversion of agricultural land to homestead land and issuance of ROR (Land Patta) in his favour.

Both the accused persons were trapped by team of Odisha Vigilance, while Jena receiving the demanded bribe Rs 30,000 from the complainant and transferring the same to Sahu to keep the bribe money in Dickey of Motor Cycle of Sahu. The entire bribe money has been recovered from their possession and seized.

Following the successful trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of the RI from Dearness Allowance (DA) angle.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance P.S. Case No. 26/2024 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered against both the accused persons. Detailed report follows.

