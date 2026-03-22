Dhenkanal Minor Rape& Murder Case: Main accused along with three others arrested

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Kamkhayanagar: The main accused Gangadhar Patra has been arrested in the horrific rape and murder of minor college girl in Dhenkanal, informed Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar during a press meet.

During intensive investigation, the Kamkhayanagar police have also arrested three others involved in the murder and rape of plus two student. The accused have been identified ad Chandan Kumar Nayak, a resident of SanaIndipur village under Kamakhayanagar police limits, Madan Mohan Patra of Santrapur village and Rasananda Nayak of Kusumi village under Parjang police limits.

The police have also seized a car, three mobile phones, blood stained dupatta and college bag of the minor girl.

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A case has been registered at Kamakhyanagar police station under case number 191/26 and sections BNS 137(2), 64(2)(L)/66/103(1)/55/238/3(5) and BNS rw section -06/21 of the POCSO Act.

As per sources,on March 19, 2016, the minor girl Ankita, originally from Marthapur under Bhuban police limits, had been staying with her grandfather in Kamakhyanagar for her studies. She left home to appear for an examination at college but failed to return.

Her mutilated, blood-stained body was discovered in Saruali forest near Saruali village under Kamakhyanagar limits.

Also Read: Mutilated Body Of College Girl Found In Jungle In Kamakhyanagar