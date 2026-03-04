Dhenkanal: Man killed by mob, wife and son critical in attack over trivial matter

Advertisement

Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident a man was killed while his wife and son sustained critical injury in an attack over a trivial matter in Dhenkanal district of Odisha today. Colourful celebrations of Holi turned grim for this family as the man was killed and his wife and son critically injured in a mob attack. The incident took place in the Saranga village of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Biswanath Bej of Sarang village.

According to information, Biswanath had gone to take bathe after playing Holi today when he got into an argument with his neighbor.

Later, it is alleged that some people suddenly came to the house of Biswanath and attacked him. When the family members rushed to the scene and intervened, the attacker also attacked Biswanath’s wife Sujata Bej and 19-year-old son Saubhagya.

Accordingly, Biswanath died on the spot while his wife Sujata Bej and son Saubhagya Bej sustained critical injury. They were later rescued and admitted to the Angul district headquarters hospital in a critical condition. However, as their health condition further deteriorated, they were then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.