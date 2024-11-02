Dhenkanal: House roof blown-off as gas cylinder explodes, close shave for family

Dhenkanal: It was a miraculous escape for a family of four members at Ambapalas village under Parjang police station limits in Dhenkanal district as a LPG cylinder exploded this afternoon.

One Shakuntala Mahapatra was reportedly cooking food this afternoon when the gas cylinder suddenly caught fire. Without any delay, the family members left the house, and within some minutes, the cylinder exploded.

The intensity of the explosion was so severe that it completely destroyed the asbestos and roof of the house. Besides, some walls of the house collapsed due to the mishap.

Later, a team of firefighters from Parjang rushed to the spot after receiving information about the gas cylinder explosion and helped the family.

Though luckily there was no loss of life, property worth lakhs were destroyed due to the explosion in the house of Mamata Sahu, a gram rozgar sevak of Dasipur Panchayat in Kankadahada block of the district.

